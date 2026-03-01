Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc $UTF Shares Sold by Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 341,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 148,135 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund accounts for about 1.7% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $8,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UTF. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 142.9% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 57.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,370 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 74.7% in the second quarter. Everstar Asset Management LLC now owns 7,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at $216,000.

NYSE UTF opened at $27.07 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE: UTF) is a closed-end management investment company that provides investors with exposure to global infrastructure assets. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the fund seeks to deliver total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. Since its inception in 2014, UTF has offered a vehicle for investors to access both equity and debt securities of companies operating in critical infrastructure sectors.

The fund’s portfolio is diversified across a range of infrastructure industries, including utilities, energy, transportation, and communications.

