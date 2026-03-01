Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Acquires 12,360 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF $FLOT

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,360 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 36.7% in the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 1,159,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,220,000 after purchasing an additional 311,232 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 475.4% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 136,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 112,686 shares during the last quarter. Blue Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $2,696,000. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 44.6% in the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 32,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 10,065 shares during the period. Finally, WorthPointe LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $653,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLOT opened at $51.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.95. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.75 and a twelve month high of $51.34.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.