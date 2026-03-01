Insider Selling: Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Insider Sells $2,389,528.57 in Stock

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) insider Barry Bloom sold 151,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $2,389,528.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,615.09. This represents a 90.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of XHR stock opened at $15.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.23. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $16.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $265.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.77 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 5.85%.The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.78-1.990 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 87.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XHR. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 51,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 131,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 58,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in owning, operating and acquiring premium full-service hotels across the United States. The company’s portfolio emphasizes upper-upscale and luxury properties, partnering with leading hotel brands to deliver a distinctive guest experience while targeting markets with strong leisure and corporate demand.

Founded as a spin-off from Marriott International in September 2016, Xenia has built a diversified collection of full-service hotels and resorts in key U.S.

