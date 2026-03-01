Insider Selling: Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) CEO Sells $5,002,400.00 in Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.24, for a total transaction of $5,002,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,090,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,240,339.28. The trade was a 0.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $542.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $537.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $624.54. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a twelve month low of $396.41 and a twelve month high of $885.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a PE ratio of 356.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.48.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.55. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $796.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Tempo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 324.1% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 579.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 65,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,169,000 after purchasing an additional 55,811 shares during the period. Finally, Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and bullish bookings — Axon reported a double beat (EPS and revenue), ~39% revenue growth and a material increase in future contracted bookings with raised multi‑year sales targets, which triggered the stock rally.

Positive Sentiment: AI narrative driving subscription demand — Coverage highlights that Axon's AI features (body‑camera analytics, Draft One report drafting, evidence management) are accelerating software adoption and upsells, supporting revenue visibility beyond hardware.

Neutral Sentiment: Analysts recalibrating models — Several firms trimmed price targets after the print (Piper Sandler, others); many maintained buy/overweight stances, so these moves reflect model updates and volatility rather than a wholesale negative verdict.

Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest data flagged as anomalous — Recent short‑interest reports show zero/NaN figures (likely a reporting anomaly); nothing actionable from that data point for now.

Negative Sentiment: Some analysts flag downside risk — Morgan Stanley and UBS issued more cautious outlooks/pessimistic scenarios that could cap upside if execution or margins slip.

Negative Sentiment: Profitability and margin recovery remain a watch item — Commentators note fast revenue growth but slower profit improvement and the need for FCF conversion; sustained margin progress is required to justify high multiples.

Negative Sentiment: Insider sale disclosed — CEO Patrick Smith sold 10,000 shares (~$5.0M) on Feb. 25; small relative to his holdings but notable to traders monitoring insider activity.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXON. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $870.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $800.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $940.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $762.93.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops technology and weapons systems for public safety and law enforcement agencies, combining hardware, software and cloud services. The company’s hardware portfolio includes conducted energy weapons (commonly known as TASER devices), body-worn cameras and in-car camera systems. Axon pairs these devices with a suite of connected products and accessories designed to capture, store and manage field evidence.

Beyond hardware, Axon operates a subscription-based software platform for digital evidence management, evidence review and records management.

