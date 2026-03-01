Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Director Sells $2,133,651.83 in Stock

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Janney sold 7,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.63, for a total value of $2,133,651.83. Following the sale, the director directly owned 85,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,455,010.48. This trade represents a 8.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Daniel Janney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 25th, Daniel Janney sold 700 shares of Krystal Biotech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $192,500.00.

On Tuesday, February 24th, Daniel Janney sold 13,825 shares of Krystal Biotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.34, for a total value of $3,709,800.50.

On Tuesday, February 24th, Daniel Janney sold 37,895 shares of Krystal Biotech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $10,113,417.60.

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $275.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $268.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.88. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.80 and a 1-year high of $298.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 0.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.08. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 52.64% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $107.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,888,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,226,000 after acquiring an additional 111,111 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,355,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,306,000 after purchasing an additional 128,639 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 922,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,870,000 after purchasing an additional 481,200 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 81.6% in the second quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 727,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,045,000 after purchasing an additional 327,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 619,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KRYS shares. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $336.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research cut shares of Krystal Biotech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $224.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $288.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KRYS

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies for rare dermatological diseases. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company applies proprietary viral vector delivery technology to enable topical administration of corrective genes directly to the skin. By targeting the underlying genetic causes of inherited skin disorders, Krystal Biotech seeks to address areas of high unmet medical need with potentially transformative treatments.

The company’s lead product candidate, KB103, is designed to deliver a functional COL7A1 gene to patients with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB), a severe and often debilitating blistering condition.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.