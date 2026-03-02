3,817 Shares in General Dynamics Corporation $GD Bought by Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC.

Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 620.0% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 72 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Louisbourg Investments Inc. bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 80.3% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

General Dynamics stock opened at $356.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $352.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.88. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52-week low of $239.20 and a 52-week high of $369.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.06. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $14.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. General Dynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.100-16.200 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Rayha sold 4,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.79, for a total value of $1,524,212.30. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,997.44. The trade was a 35.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Paddock sold 20,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.92, for a total value of $6,818,971.20. Following the sale, the vice president owned 36,644 shares in the company, valued at $12,272,808.48. The trade was a 35.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $398.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on General Dynamics from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.26.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

