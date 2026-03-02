Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. Invests $674,000 in Carpenter Technology Corporation $CRS

Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 77.9% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 357,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,261,000 after acquiring an additional 156,554 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 43.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 56,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after acquiring an additional 16,954 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,373,000. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $797,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 57,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,926,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $388.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. KeyCorp upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Carpenter Technology from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carpenter Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.43.

In other Carpenter Technology news, SVP James D. Dee sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.78, for a total value of $6,190,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 73,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,889,465.42. The trade was a 17.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven E. Karol sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.12, for a total transaction of $1,333,920.00. Following the sale, the director owned 225,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,897,206.72. The trade was a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,758 shares of company stock worth $31,665,177. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised near‑term and multi‑year EPS forecasts for CRS (small upward revisions to Q1/Q2 2027, FY2027 and FY2028 estimates), improving forward earnings visibility and supporting valuation and upside momentum.

Zacks Research raised near‑term and multi‑year EPS forecasts for CRS (small upward revisions to Q1/Q2 2027, FY2027 and FY2028 estimates), improving forward earnings visibility and supporting valuation and upside momentum. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade/coverage note highlights that Carpenter is gaining pricing power in a tight specialty-metals market, implying stronger margins and cash flow potential — a fundamental rationale for the recent rally. Article Title

Analyst upgrade/coverage note highlights that Carpenter is gaining pricing power in a tight specialty-metals market, implying stronger margins and cash flow potential — a fundamental rationale for the recent rally. Positive Sentiment: Media reported CRS hit a fresh annual high on the NYSE Composite, a technical signal that can attract momentum and institutional buyers. Article Title

Media reported CRS hit a fresh annual high on the NYSE Composite, a technical signal that can attract momentum and institutional buyers. Neutral Sentiment: A comparative piece examined CRS versus Insteel Industries (IIIN) for value investors — useful context for relative valuation but not an immediate company-specific catalyst. Article Title

A comparative piece examined CRS versus Insteel Industries (IIIN) for value investors — useful context for relative valuation but not an immediate company-specific catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Senior VP James D. Dee sold 15,800 shares at about $391.78 (~$6.19M). While insiders often sell for diversification and he still retains a large stake, the disclosed sale can create short‑term pressure or signal partial profit‑taking. Article Title

Shares of CRS stock opened at $397.75 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $346.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.62. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a 12-month low of $138.61 and a 12-month high of $403.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.76 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 14.77%.The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.29%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts. It serves to aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, energy, industrial, and consumer markets.

