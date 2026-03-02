Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. Makes New Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,879 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000. T-Mobile US comprises 1.1% of Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,797,074 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,244,764,000 after purchasing an additional 636,192 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,141,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,513,650,000 after buying an additional 994,740 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,298,934 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,500,784,000 after buying an additional 309,922 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth $1,477,780,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,331,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $793,848,000 after acquiring an additional 36,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director G Michael Sievert sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.94, for a total transaction of $17,195,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 140,696 shares in the company, valued at $30,241,198.24. This represents a 36.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 10,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total transaction of $2,260,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 74,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,401,024. This represents a 12.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 692,300 shares of company stock worth $150,426,595 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $270.50 to $266.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.09.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS stock opened at $217.09 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.36 and a twelve month high of $276.49. The firm has a market cap of $239.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.02%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

