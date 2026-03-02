Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Bought by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 391.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,285 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 81,489 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $33,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.7% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. McHugh Group LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.4% in the third quarter. McHugh Group LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Thornton Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.30, for a total value of $24,311,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 132,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,133,942.80. This trade represents a 34.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $325.13 per share, with a total value of $325,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 36,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,900,408.26. This trade represents a 2.81% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 779,101 shares of company stock worth $283,804,325. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $319.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $336.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.10 and a 1-year high of $414.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.22.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 37.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 54.62%.

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Broadcom from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $420.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.13.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

