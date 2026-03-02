Davis R M Inc. Sells 8,413 Shares of Oshkosh Corporation $OSK

Davis R M Inc. lowered its holdings in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 28.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,413 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Oshkosh by 471.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 3,014.3% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on OSK. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Oshkosh from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Oshkosh from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.00.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of OSK stock opened at $169.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.46 and a 200-day moving average of $139.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Oshkosh Corporation has a one year low of $76.82 and a one year high of $180.49.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.07). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.75%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK) is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty trucks, military vehicles and access equipment. The company’s offerings span critical end markets, including defense, fire and emergency services, commercial construction and industrial sectors. By combining engineering expertise with advanced technologies, Oshkosh delivers solutions that enhance mobility, safety and productivity for its customers.

Founded in 1917 and headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the company has evolved from producing heavy-duty dump trucks to a diversified portfolio of products and services.

