Davis R M Inc. Increases Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,982 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $23,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Vertex Planning Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 917 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG opened at $503.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.81 billion, a PE ratio of 63.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $529.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $511.92. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $425.00 and a 52-week high of $603.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 28.38%.The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Argus dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group set a $570.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $590.00 price target (down from $635.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ISRG

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.96, for a total transaction of $208,378.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 409 shares in the company, valued at $202,438.64. The trade was a 50.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.96, for a total transaction of $65,829.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,673.60. This trade represents a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,603 shares of company stock worth $17,875,660. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.