Davis R M Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. $CME

Davis R M Inc. reduced its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,846 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $16,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Caldwell Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caldwell Trust Co now owns 93 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Price Performance

CME Group stock opened at $319.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $115.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $287.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.99. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $248.53 and a 1 year high of $322.57.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 62.45% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $311.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $319.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $296.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $300.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.55, for a total transaction of $6,738,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 65,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,737,468.20. This trade represents a 27.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Shepard purchased 251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $278.37 per share, with a total value of $69,870.87. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 258,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,017,102.70. This trade represents a 0.10% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,248 shares of company stock worth $8,355,450. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world’s largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company’s core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

