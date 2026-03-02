Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. Buys New Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 290,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,932,000 after acquiring an additional 72,902 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,992,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,792,000 after purchasing an additional 585,414 shares in the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 315,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,598,000 after purchasing an additional 44,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. American Trust now owns 782,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,546,000 after buying an additional 18,062 shares in the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $71.49 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $72.56.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.