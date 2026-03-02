Ballast Advisors LLC Has $15.22 Million Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHO

Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 623,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,596 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $15,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHO. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 227.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 12,810 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,163,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 60.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 91,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 34,514 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 214.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 585,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,281,000 after buying an additional 399,216 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SCHO opened at $24.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.38 and a 200 day moving average of $24.38. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $24.19 and a 52-week high of $24.47.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0869 per share. This is an increase from Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.