Davis R M Inc. Buys 6,074 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 164.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $2,165,899,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1,851.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,830,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $873,382,000 after buying an additional 1,736,631 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 425.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 761,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,738,000 after buying an additional 616,739 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,553,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,695,757,000 after buying an additional 609,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 36.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,777,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $848,177,000 after acquiring an additional 478,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $756.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $678.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. HSBC increased their price target on Caterpillar from $660.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $476.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.52.

NYSE:CAT opened at $742.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $345.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $667.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $565.67. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.30 and a twelve month high of $789.81.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.14 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 7,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.90, for a total value of $6,130,517.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 46,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,236,946.70. This represents a 14.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 39,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $681.08, for a total transaction of $26,656,109.04. Following the transaction, the insider owned 43,350 shares in the company, valued at $29,524,818. The trade was a 47.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 133,450 shares of company stock worth $92,530,665 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

