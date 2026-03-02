Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. decreased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,671 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $36,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 48 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth $31,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark A. Welsh III sold 95 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.52, for a total value of $65,029.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,037.56. The trade was a 2.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.82, for a total value of $14,176,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 171,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,634,929.64. This represents a 10.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,431 shares of company stock worth $21,969,404. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $725.81 on Monday. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a twelve month low of $450.13 and a twelve month high of $745.55. The stock has a market cap of $103.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $657.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $608.68.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.26. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 9.97%.The company had revenue of $11.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.400-27.900 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 23rd. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.72%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOC. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $680.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $710.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $623.00 price target (down from $688.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $693.60.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company’s portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company’s work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

