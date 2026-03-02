Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. Acquires Shares of 8,157 Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,000. Broadcom comprises 2.1% of Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,611,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,160,740,000 after buying an additional 237,295 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 391.8% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 102,285 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,745,000 after acquiring an additional 81,489 shares in the last quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 11.6% during the third quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.8% during the third quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 13,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RS Crum Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $430.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Broadcom from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. DA Davidson raised Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $458.00 price objective (down from $480.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $325.13 per share, for a total transaction of $325,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 36,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,900,408.26. This represents a 2.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $10,434,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 277,237 shares in the company, valued at $96,428,573.34. This represents a 9.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 779,101 shares of company stock worth $283,804,325. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $319.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $336.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 67.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $414.61.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.46 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 37.45% and a net margin of 36.20%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.62%.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.