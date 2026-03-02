BCGM Wealth Management LLC Sells 100,220 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

BCGM Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 50.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,220 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.6% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 122.9% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,168,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,917,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700,179 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,002.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 11,901,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,486,000 after buying an additional 11,667,939 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 194,545,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,091,024,000 after buying an additional 5,747,233 shares during the period. Gridiron Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16,333.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gridiron Partners LLC now owns 4,432,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,616,000 after buying an additional 4,405,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,996,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314,597 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $70.24 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $70.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.39. The firm has a market cap of $217.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

