Davis R M Inc. Raises Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,979 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $28,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 11.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 2,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 29,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of SHW stock opened at $362.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $308.84 and a 12-month high of $379.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $350.29 and its 200 day moving average is $346.47.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 65.26% and a net margin of 10.90%.The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHW. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $390.00 target price on Sherwin-Williams and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.67.

Insider Activity

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.50, for a total transaction of $1,069,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,717.50. This represents a 35.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.47, for a total transaction of $915,913.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,661,101.15. The trade was a 20.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

