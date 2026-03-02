Davis R M Inc. Has $53.02 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Davis R M Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 702,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,990 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $53,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 24.8% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 64,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 12,738 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 326,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,624,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,845,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,783,000 after purchasing an additional 60,324 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 286.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 16,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 61.8% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 60,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 23,288 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Scale + AI tailwinds: MarketBeat highlights utilities — and NEE in particular — as beneficiaries of rising data‑center and AI power demand, noting analyst upgrades and strong YTD performance that support a longer‑term growth narrative. This reinforces the bull case that NextEra’s mix of regulated utility assets and renewables could see higher utilization and pricing over time. Utilities: The Unexpected AI Infrastructure Trade

Scale + AI tailwinds: MarketBeat highlights utilities — and NEE in particular — as beneficiaries of rising data‑center and AI power demand, noting analyst upgrades and strong YTD performance that support a longer‑term growth narrative. This reinforces the bull case that NextEra’s mix of regulated utility assets and renewables could see higher utilization and pricing over time. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation re‑assessment: A Yahoo Finance piece reviews NextEra’s strong one‑year shareholder returns and questions current valuation levels — useful context for investors deciding whether recent gains already reflect future growth. Assessing NextEra Energy (NEE) Valuation

Valuation re‑assessment: A Yahoo Finance piece reviews NextEra’s strong one‑year shareholder returns and questions current valuation levels — useful context for investors deciding whether recent gains already reflect future growth. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually large call activity: Traders bought ~217,413 call options (a ~941% jump vs. typical daily call volume). This could signal speculative bullish positioning or structured hedging ahead of corporate events — outcome is ambiguous for longer‑term holders.

Unusually large call activity: Traders bought ~217,413 call options (a ~941% jump vs. typical daily call volume). This could signal speculative bullish positioning or structured hedging ahead of corporate events — outcome is ambiguous for longer‑term holders. Negative Sentiment: $2.0B equity units offering — dilution and near‑term pressure: NextEra priced a public offering of $2.0 billion of equity units (underwriters have an option for an additional $300M) to fund energy projects; the deal is expected to close March 3. The announcement prompted a selloff this week (shares fell notably on the news). Investors should weigh the growth use of proceeds against near‑term share dilution and increased float. NextEra to sell $2 billion of equity units NEE Stock Drops on $2B Equity Offering

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $93.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $195.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.09 and a 200-day moving average of $81.77. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $95.91.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $0.6232 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. Erste Group Bank upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Argus set a $92.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho set a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.47.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 18,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,675,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,870. This represents a 65.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 99,603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $8,898,532.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 305,933 shares in the company, valued at $27,332,054.22. This represents a 24.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,049 shares of company stock valued at $14,194,542. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE), headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra’s activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

