Davis R M Inc. Purchases 1,331 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $31,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 142.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 233.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Rockwell Automation News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rockwell Automation this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rockwell opened a new Customer Experience Center in Bologna, Italy — a commercial/technical showcase that can help win European automation deals and deepen customer relationships. Read More.

Rockwell opened a new Customer Experience Center in Bologna, Italy — a commercial/technical showcase that can help win European automation deals and deepen customer relationships. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Recent fundamentals remain strong: Rockwell beat Q4 estimates and set FY2026 EPS guidance of $11.40–$12.20, supporting the view of continued revenue and margin strength (investors should weigh this against valuation). Read More.

Recent fundamentals remain strong: Rockwell beat Q4 estimates and set FY2026 EPS guidance of $11.40–$12.20, supporting the view of continued revenue and margin strength (investors should weigh this against valuation). Read More. Negative Sentiment: SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 14,465 shares at ~$410.01 (~$5.93M); his direct holdings dropped ~50.4%. This large sale was disclosed via SEC filing. Read More.

SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 14,465 shares at ~$410.01 (~$5.93M); his direct holdings dropped ~50.4%. This large sale was disclosed via SEC filing. Read More. Negative Sentiment: VP Scott Genereux sold 17,407 shares at ~$404.61 (~$7.04M), cutting his stake by ~84.0% — another sizable insider exit. Read More.

VP Scott Genereux sold 17,407 shares at ~$404.61 (~$7.04M), cutting his stake by ~84.0% — another sizable insider exit. Read More. Negative Sentiment: SVP Rebecca W. House sold 12,100 shares at ~$404.27 (~$4.89M), reducing her holdings by ~49.8%. Read More.

SVP Rebecca W. House sold 12,100 shares at ~$404.27 (~$4.89M), reducing her holdings by ~49.8%. Read More. Negative Sentiment: SVP Christopher (other exec) — Tessa M. Myers sold 1,985 shares at ~$409.37 (~$812.6K), trimming her position ~33%. Read More.

SVP Christopher (other exec) — Tessa M. Myers sold 1,985 shares at ~$409.37 (~$812.6K), trimming her position ~33%. Read More. Negative Sentiment: SVP Matthew W. Fordenwalt sold 1,200 shares at ~$404.21 (~$485K), a ~21.3% reduction in his holding. Read More.

SVP Matthew W. Fordenwalt sold 1,200 shares at ~$404.21 (~$485K), a ~21.3% reduction in his holding. Read More. Negative Sentiment: VP Isaac Woods sold 1,271 shares at ~$405.69 (~$515.6K), cutting his stake ~43.0%. Read More.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ROK shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $329.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Rockwell Automation

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.27, for a total value of $4,891,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,932,094. This represents a 49.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 14,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.01, for a total transaction of $5,930,794.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 14,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,835,262.32. This trade represents a 50.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,959 shares of company stock worth $29,938,428. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

ROK stock opened at $407.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.16. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.00 and a 52-week high of $438.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $407.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $378.59.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 11.56%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-12.200 EPS. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company’s product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.