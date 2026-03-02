Mizuho Cuts Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Price Target to $50.00

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BSY. Robert W. Baird set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Bentley Systems from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

NASDAQ:BSY opened at $36.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Bentley Systems has a 52-week low of $30.97 and a 52-week high of $59.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.70 and its 200 day moving average is $44.61.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $391.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.79 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 28.82% and a net margin of 18.50%.The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bentley Systems will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,903,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,028,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 207.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,062,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,725 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,766,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,607,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,591 shares during the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 outperformance and above‑consensus FY26 guide — Management reported stronger enterprise subscription mix and SMB penetration, 4Q25 EPS +28.6% YoY, and issued FY26 revenue guidance of ~$1.7B (≈12% constant‑currency growth), which underpins the bullish thesis on reaccelerating service revenue and upgrades. Article Title

Q4 outperformance and above‑consensus FY26 guide — Management reported stronger enterprise subscription mix and SMB penetration, 4Q25 EPS +28.6% YoY, and issued FY26 revenue guidance of ~$1.7B (≈12% constant‑currency growth), which underpins the bullish thesis on reaccelerating service revenue and upgrades. Positive Sentiment: Top‑line beat with margin strength — Q4 revenue of $391.6M topped consensus (~$381.8M); EPS matched estimates at $0.27 and revenue was up ~11.9% YoY, supporting the company’s growth narrative. Article Title

Top‑line beat with margin strength — Q4 revenue of $391.6M topped consensus (~$381.8M); EPS matched estimates at $0.27 and revenue was up ~11.9% YoY, supporting the company’s growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: Board approved quarterly dividend — BSY declared a $0.07 quarterly dividend (yield ~0.8%), which may modestly support investor demand for the shares. (Ex‑dividend March 10)

Board approved quarterly dividend — BSY declared a $0.07 quarterly dividend (yield ~0.8%), which may modestly support investor demand for the shares. (Ex‑dividend March 10) Neutral Sentiment: Conference materials and call available — Earnings call transcript and slide deck were published for deeper diligence; investors can review management remarks for cadence on enterprise upgrades and margin assumptions. Article Title

Conference materials and call available — Earnings call transcript and slide deck were published for deeper diligence; investors can review management remarks for cadence on enterprise upgrades and margin assumptions. Negative Sentiment: Analysts trimmed price targets — Several firms cut PTs after the print (Mizuho $62→$50, Oppenheimer $53→$43, Rosenblatt to $50). Ratings largely stayed as “outperform,” but lower PTs reduce upside expectations and can drive near‑term selling. Article Title Article Title

Analysts trimmed price targets — Several firms cut PTs after the print (Mizuho $62→$50, Oppenheimer $53→$43, Rosenblatt to $50). Ratings largely stayed as “outperform,” but lower PTs reduce upside expectations and can drive near‑term selling. Negative Sentiment: Elevated short interest — Short interest rose in February to ~17.7M shares (≈7.6% of float) with a ~4.7 days‑to‑cover figure, increasing downside pressure and volatility if bearish flows persist.

Bentley Systems, Inc is a global software provider specializing in infrastructure engineering applications for the design, construction, and operations of roads, bridges, rail and transit systems, water and wastewater networks, power plants and grids, industrial facilities, and communications infrastructure. Founded in 1984 by brothers Keith and Barry Bentley, the company is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, and maintains offices and development centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

