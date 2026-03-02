Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. Buys New Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 36,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 40,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $30.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $21.37 and a 12-month high of $33.74.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization and that are classified as growth. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

