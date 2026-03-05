Short Interest in Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK) Expands By 24.7%

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 236,773 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the January 29th total of 189,844 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,754 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 98,754 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

LSAK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lesaka Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Lesaka Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Lesaka Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lesaka Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

In related news, Chairman Ali Mazanderani purchased 1,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman directly owned 2,325,115 shares in the company, valued at $11,625,575. The trade was a 342.78% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniel Luke Smith acquired 11,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $50,613.20. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,400. The trade was a 95.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,830,500 shares of company stock worth $9,130,204. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Lesaka Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lesaka Technologies by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the period. 9823 Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lesaka Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lesaka Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $595,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Lesaka Technologies by 13,359.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 140,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSAK opened at $4.62 on Thursday. Lesaka Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.71 million, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.37.

Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.00 million. Lesaka Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 7.87%.Lesaka Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.260-0.260 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lesaka Technologies will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Lesaka Technologies, Inc operates as a Fintech company that utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technologies to deliver financial services solutions to merchants (B2B) and consumers (B2C) in Southern Africa. It offers cash management solutions, growth capital, card acquiring, bill payment technologies, and value-added services to formal and informal retail merchants, as well as banking, lending, and insurance solutions to consumers across Southern Africa. The company also engages in the sale of POS devices, SIM cards, and other consumables; and license of rights to use certain technology developed by the company, as well as offers related technology services.

