Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Get Salzgitter alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Oddo Bhf raised Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group lowered Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, February 5th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Salzgitter

Salzgitter Stock Performance

About Salzgitter

SZGPY opened at $5.80 on Monday. Salzgitter has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $6.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.18. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.36.

(Get Free Report)

Salzgitter AG is a leading European steel producer headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany. The company operates an integrated steelworks, encompassing ironmaking, steelmaking, continuous casting and rolling mills. Its core business revolves around the production and processing of steel products for various industries, including automotive, construction, mechanical engineering and energy.

Founded in 1937 as part of Germany’s industrial expansion, Salzgitter evolved through post-war reconstruction and state ownership before being privatized in the late 1990s.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.