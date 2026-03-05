Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CMMB) Short Interest Update

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 20,891 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the January 29th total of 16,753 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,537 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,537 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Chemomab Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Chemomab Therapeutics Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemomab Therapeutics

NASDAQ:CMMB opened at $1.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average of $2.42. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMMB. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. 46.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chemomab Therapeutics

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation antibody therapies. The company leverages a proprietary antibody engineering platform to generate novel bi- and multi-specific antibodies with applications in oncology, infectious diseases and inflammatory disorders. By combining cutting-edge discovery tools with translational research, Chemomab aims to advance promising candidates from early proof-of-concept through clinical development.

Among its pipeline programs, Chemomab is advancing antibody candidates designed to target key tumor antigens and pathogen-specific epitopes.

