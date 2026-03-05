Analysts Set PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) PT at $179.50

Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $179.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PJT. UBS Group began coverage on PJT Partners in a report on Thursday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $197.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research cut PJT Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 45.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 4.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in PJT Partners by 1,394.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,247,000 after purchasing an additional 49,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 5.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 370,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,090,000 after buying an additional 19,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

PJT opened at $148.51 on Monday. PJT Partners has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $195.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.85.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.14. PJT Partners had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The business had revenue of $535.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PJT Partners will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

PJT Partners is a global advisory-focused investment bank that delivers strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital solutions to corporations, partnerships, and governments. The firm operates through three primary business segments: Strategic Advisory, which covers mergers and acquisitions, shareholder advisory, and capital markets advisory; Restructuring and Special Situations, which provides advice on debt and liability management, distressed mergers and acquisitions, and financial restructurings; and Park Hill, the firm’s dedicated capital-raising and secondary advisory business for private equity, real estate, hedge funds, and infrastructure.

The Strategic Advisory practice at PJT Partners assists clients with complex transactions such as cross-border mergers, spin-offs, divestitures, and takeover defenses, drawing on deep industry expertise and global reach.

