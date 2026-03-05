Short Interest in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN) Grows By 25.4%

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 27,989 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the January 29th total of 22,320 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,606 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,606 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EJAN. HFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 5.1% in the third quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 284,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,100,000 after buying an additional 13,708 shares in the last quarter. Long Island Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Long Island Wealth Management Inc. now owns 224,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 179,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 13,018 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 133,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 46,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 76,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 33,695 shares during the period.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of EJAN stock opened at $34.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.76. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52-week low of $27.90 and a 52-week high of $35.68. The stock has a market cap of $124.64 million, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.40.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (EJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. EJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

