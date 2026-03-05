Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.03 and last traded at $35.9630, with a volume of 15529843 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.00.

Key Stories Impacting Halliburton

Here are the key news stories impacting Halliburton this week:

Positive Sentiment: Venezuela asset-sale halt clears a path for U.S. oil operators to re-enter the country, which could unlock service work for Halliburton if U.S. activity resumes; that development is being cited as a potential revenue catalyst. Halliburton’s Asset Sale Halt Paves Way for Venezuela Restart

Venezuela asset-sale halt clears a path for U.S. oil operators to re-enter the country, which could unlock service work for Halliburton if U.S. activity resumes; that development is being cited as a potential revenue catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Middle East tensions (Iran/Strait of Hormuz risk) have pushed crude and LNG prices higher; analysts highlight Halliburton as a leading oilfield services beneficiary early in an upstream rebound as producers increase drilling/completions. 3 Targeted Oil Plays as the Iran Crisis Lifts Crude

Middle East tensions (Iran/Strait of Hormuz risk) have pushed crude and LNG prices higher; analysts highlight Halliburton as a leading oilfield services beneficiary early in an upstream rebound as producers increase drilling/completions. Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity: traders bought roughly 85,510 HAL call options (≈+215% vs. average), signaling sizeable short-term bullish positioning or speculative bets that could support near-term demand for the shares.

Unusual options activity: traders bought roughly 85,510 HAL call options (≈+215% vs. average), signaling sizeable short-term bullish positioning or speculative bets that could support near-term demand for the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Broker consensus remains constructive — a “Moderate Buy” average recommendation from brokerages supports the stock’s medium-term outlook but doesn’t guarantee immediate upside. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Broker consensus remains constructive — a “Moderate Buy” average recommendation from brokerages supports the stock’s medium-term outlook but doesn’t guarantee immediate upside. Negative Sentiment: Despite those positives, Halliburton shares sold off while the broader market ticked up — Zacks flagged the drop, suggesting either profit-taking after a strong run (HAL is up notably YTD/12‑month) or short-term rotation away from oil services into other sectors. Halliburton (HAL) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Halliburton from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Halliburton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.19.

Halliburton Stock Down 2.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.82. The company has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.73.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 45.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 54,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $1,900,006.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 344,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,044,943.60. This represents a 13.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 171,200 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $5,985,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,101,243 shares in the company, valued at $38,499,455.28. This represents a 13.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 337,002 shares of company stock valued at $11,445,938. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halliburton

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lifted its stake in Halliburton by 196.4% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 981 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton is one of the world’s largest providers of products and services to the energy industry, offering a broad portfolio that supports the lifecycle of oil and gas reservoirs from exploration and drilling through production and abandonment. Founded in 1919 by Erle P. Halliburton as an oil-well cementing company, the firm is headquartered in Houston, Texas and has developed into an integrated oilfield services company serving upstream operators globally.

The company’s activities encompass drilling and evaluation, well construction and completion, production enhancement and well intervention.

