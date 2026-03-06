Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Acquired by CIBC Capital Markets Europe S.A.

CIBC Capital Markets Europe S.A. lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 358.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 555,094 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 434,000 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 21.3% of CIBC Capital Markets Europe S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. CIBC Capital Markets Europe S.A.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $121,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $885,478,000 after purchasing an additional 397,007 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $442,481,000 after purchasing an additional 54,987 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target (down from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. Oppenheimer set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $304.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.29.

AMZN opened at $218.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $258.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total value of $4,077,336.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,238,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,217,051.24. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.82, for a total transaction of $1,406,779.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 522,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,512,341.02. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 71,686 shares of company stock worth $14,688,739 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

