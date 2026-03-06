CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $71.39 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 325,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 4,819 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.5% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $71,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,140,494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $250,213,000 after acquiring an additional 86,978 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 16.1% in the second quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $451,642,000. Finally, Alpha Wealth Funds LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 172.8% during the second quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. President Capital lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $320.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $303.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $320.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.29.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $218.94 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $258.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $225.21 and a 200-day moving average of $227.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total value of $4,077,336.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,238,118 shares in the company, valued at $459,217,051.24. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total value of $3,642,860.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,094.10. The trade was a 65.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,686 shares of company stock worth $14,688,739. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

