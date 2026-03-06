Connable Office Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,526 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.7% of Connable Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 113.2% during the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $218.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $258.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The firm had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total value of $2,187,624.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,461,661.70. This trade represents a 20.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.25, for a total value of $204,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 521,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,487,984.25. This represents a 0.19% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,686 shares of company stock worth $14,688,739. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $305.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Arete Research raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Key Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.