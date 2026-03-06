Brooklyn FI LLC Takes $431,000 Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LOM Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Chevron by 4.4% during the third quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $529,000. M1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 6,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in Chevron by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 19,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock opened at $189.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.49. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $191.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.18 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Chevron from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Chevron from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chevron

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Vice Chairman Mark A. Nelson sold 139,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total transaction of $26,233,632.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 11,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,449.04. This represents a 92.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 320,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $52,270,893.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,205.50. This represents a 95.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,052,197 shares of company stock worth $187,128,404 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Chevron

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical-driven oil rally: higher crude and gas prices amid Middle East escalation are lifting energy-sector earnings power and provide a tailwind to Chevron’s integrated margins. Read More.

Geopolitical-driven oil rally: higher crude and gas prices amid Middle East escalation are lifting energy-sector earnings power and provide a tailwind to Chevron’s integrated margins. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and price-target raises: several firms have bumped targets and reiterated conviction in CVX’s cash returns (recent headline target lifts push some forecasts above $200), supporting buying interest. Read More.

Analyst upgrades and price-target raises: several firms have bumped targets and reiterated conviction in CVX’s cash returns (recent headline target lifts push some forecasts above $200), supporting buying interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Market narrative as “geopolitical insurance”: institutional commentary and coverage are treating majors like Chevron as hedges in a volatile oil backdrop, which attracts risk‑off flows into large integrated producers. Read More.

Market narrative as “geopolitical insurance”: institutional commentary and coverage are treating majors like Chevron as hedges in a volatile oil backdrop, which attracts risk‑off flows into large integrated producers. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Dividend increase: Chevron raised its quarterly payout, reinforcing the income case for investors and supporting the stock’s valuation relative to peers. Read More.

Dividend increase: Chevron raised its quarterly payout, reinforcing the income case for investors and supporting the stock’s valuation relative to peers. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Bullish commentary and theses: retail and independent outlets have circulated bullish writeups summarizing reasons to buy CVX (scale, cash returns, dividend), which can help sentiment but don’t always move institutional flows on their own. Read More.

Bullish commentary and theses: retail and independent outlets have circulated bullish writeups summarizing reasons to buy CVX (scale, cash returns, dividend), which can help sentiment but don’t always move institutional flows on their own. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Operational disruption — Leviathan pause: Chevron suspended production at the Leviathan gas field amid regional security orders, creating near‑term volume and revenue uncertainty for that asset. Read More.

Operational disruption — Leviathan pause: Chevron suspended production at the Leviathan gas field amid regional security orders, creating near‑term volume and revenue uncertainty for that asset. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Large insider selling: multiple senior executives — including reported multi‑million‑dollar sales by the CEO and other officers — have disclosed big stock sales in early March, which often triggers short‑term caution and profit‑taking. Read More.

Large insider selling: multiple senior executives — including reported multi‑million‑dollar sales by the CEO and other officers — have disclosed big stock sales in early March, which often triggers short‑term caution and profit‑taking. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/political risk: Chevron warned California officials that certain state energy policies could affect refining economics; domestic policy uncertainty can increase volatility and operational constraints. Read More.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

