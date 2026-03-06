Andrew Benjamin Walz Sells 11,600 Shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Stock

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Benjamin Walz sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.58, for a total transaction of $2,187,528.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Andrew Benjamin Walz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 18th, Andrew Benjamin Walz sold 1,463 shares of Chevron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.83, for a total transaction of $268,943.29.

On Thursday, February 12th, Andrew Benjamin Walz sold 666 shares of Chevron stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.40, for a total value of $122,144.40.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Andrew Benjamin Walz sold 22,200 shares of Chevron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.53, for a total value of $3,918,966.00.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $189.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $378.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.49. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $191.56.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 6.51%.The company had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.78 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.91%.

Key Headlines Impacting Chevron

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical-driven oil rally: higher crude and gas prices amid Middle East escalation are lifting energy-sector earnings power and provide a tailwind to Chevron’s integrated margins. Read More.

Geopolitical-driven oil rally: higher crude and gas prices amid Middle East escalation are lifting energy-sector earnings power and provide a tailwind to Chevron’s integrated margins. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and price-target raises: several firms have bumped targets and reiterated conviction in CVX’s cash returns (recent headline target lifts push some forecasts above $200), supporting buying interest. Read More.

Analyst upgrades and price-target raises: several firms have bumped targets and reiterated conviction in CVX’s cash returns (recent headline target lifts push some forecasts above $200), supporting buying interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Market narrative as “geopolitical insurance”: institutional commentary and coverage are treating majors like Chevron as hedges in a volatile oil backdrop, which attracts risk‑off flows into large integrated producers. Read More.

Market narrative as “geopolitical insurance”: institutional commentary and coverage are treating majors like Chevron as hedges in a volatile oil backdrop, which attracts risk‑off flows into large integrated producers. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Dividend increase: Chevron raised its quarterly payout, reinforcing the income case for investors and supporting the stock’s valuation relative to peers. Read More.

Dividend increase: Chevron raised its quarterly payout, reinforcing the income case for investors and supporting the stock’s valuation relative to peers. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Bullish commentary and theses: retail and independent outlets have circulated bullish writeups summarizing reasons to buy CVX (scale, cash returns, dividend), which can help sentiment but don’t always move institutional flows on their own. Read More.

Bullish commentary and theses: retail and independent outlets have circulated bullish writeups summarizing reasons to buy CVX (scale, cash returns, dividend), which can help sentiment but don’t always move institutional flows on their own. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Operational disruption — Leviathan pause: Chevron suspended production at the Leviathan gas field amid regional security orders, creating near‑term volume and revenue uncertainty for that asset. Read More.

Operational disruption — Leviathan pause: Chevron suspended production at the Leviathan gas field amid regional security orders, creating near‑term volume and revenue uncertainty for that asset. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Large insider selling: multiple senior executives — including reported multi‑million‑dollar sales by the CEO and other officers — have disclosed big stock sales in early March, which often triggers short‑term caution and profit‑taking. Read More.

Large insider selling: multiple senior executives — including reported multi‑million‑dollar sales by the CEO and other officers — have disclosed big stock sales in early March, which often triggers short‑term caution and profit‑taking. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/political risk: Chevron warned California officials that certain state energy policies could affect refining economics; domestic policy uncertainty can increase volatility and operational constraints. Read More.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chevron

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Phillip James Consulting Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CVX. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.95.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

Recommended Stories

