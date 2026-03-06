Edgar Lomax Co. VA Has $34.41 Million Stake in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Edgar Lomax Co. VA lowered its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 53,445 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 2.7% of Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Edgar Lomax Co. VA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $34,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 50.2% during the third quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 19,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 42,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 89,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,874,000 after acquiring an additional 13,641 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical-driven oil rally: higher crude and gas prices amid Middle East escalation are lifting energy-sector earnings power and provide a tailwind to Chevron’s integrated margins. Read More.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $189.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $191.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.49. The firm has a market cap of $378.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.67.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Chevron had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a $1.78 dividend. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 106.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Freedom Capital lowered shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Chevron from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Argus set a $203.00 price target on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Melius Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.95.

In other news, insider Alana K. Knowles sold 2,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.28, for a total value of $441,338.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Mark A. Nelson sold 139,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total value of $26,233,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,449.04. This represents a 92.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,052,197 shares of company stock worth $187,128,404. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

