Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Has $17.94 Million Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 897.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,002 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned approximately 0.07% of MongoDB worth $17,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 110.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 2,825.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting MongoDB

Here are the key news stories impacting MongoDB this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company expands AI capabilities — MongoDB announced new embedding models, vector search tools and APIs in Atlas to simplify building AI apps, a product push that supports long‑term revenue mix and Atlas adoption.

Analyst upgrade — Scotiabank raised MDB from "sector perform" to "sector outperform" and lifted its price target to $310, signaling research confidence from at least one regional bank.

High price targets / buy ratings remain from several firms — Citigroup set a $400 PT and Rosenblatt reaffirmed a Buy rating, showing pockets of analyst conviction above current levels.

Neutral Sentiment: Unusual options flow — Extremely large volumes of both calls (~36,130) and puts (~23,831) were traded, indicating speculative positioning and increased short‑term volatility rather than a clear directional bet.

Mixed analyst target moves — A few shops trimmed targets (e.g., Canaccord to $375, UBS to $275) while others kept higher targets; the net effect is increased dispersion in expectations.

Negative Sentiment: Guidance disappointed — Q4 results beat on revenue and EPS, but fiscal‑2027 guidance still implies operating losses (and management changes were announced), which triggered the prior session's heavy selloff.

Downgrades and cautious notes — Zacks moved MDB from "strong‑buy" to "hold" and several firms expressed more conservative outlooks, adding pressure after the guidance miss.

Analyst pessimism reported — Barclays and Monness issued more negative commentary/forecasts that contributed to the recent gap down and investor caution.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

MongoDB Stock Up 6.4%

In related news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.85, for a total transaction of $660,617.10. Following the sale, the director owned 25,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,824,249.15. This trade represents a 5.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.75, for a total value of $440,002.50. Following the sale, the director owned 80,462 shares in the company, valued at $29,750,824.50. This represents a 1.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold 32,504 shares of company stock worth $13,389,622 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $263.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $372.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.67. The company has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -299.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1,462.32 and a beta of 1.40. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.78 and a twelve month high of $444.72.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $695.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.40 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.89%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $450.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.18.

Read Our Latest Report on MDB

About MongoDB

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company’s platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

Featured Stories

