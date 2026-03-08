19,491 Shares in AZZ Inc. $AZZ Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of AZZ at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,277,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,649,000 after acquiring an additional 83,983 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AZZ by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 708,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,981,000 after purchasing an additional 9,326 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AZZ by 111.3% during the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 376,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,037,000 after purchasing an additional 198,036 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in AZZ by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 287,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,172,000 after purchasing an additional 11,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AZZ by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 259,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AZZ shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AZZ in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Noble Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AZZ in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of AZZ in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of AZZ from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

In other news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 2,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $397,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 22,373 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,728. This trade represents a 11.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson sold 25,000 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.29, for a total value of $3,182,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 158,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,134,986.78. The trade was a 13.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 33,281 shares of company stock worth $4,239,080 over the last 90 days. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $124.50 on Friday. AZZ Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.90 and a 1-year high of $141.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. AZZ had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $425.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. AZZ has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. AZZ’s payout ratio is presently 7.52%.

AZZ announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AZZ Inc, incorporated in 1956 and headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is a leading provider of galvanizing and metal finishing solutions alongside electrical equipment and services. The company supports a diverse range of industries—such as energy, infrastructure, heavy equipment and general industrial markets—by delivering corrosion protection and high-performance electrical solutions designed for demanding environments.

AZZ operates two primary business segments. The Global Coatings & Services segment offers hot-dip galvanizing, metal finishing, painting, powder coating and related value-added services to steel fabricators and original equipment manufacturers.

