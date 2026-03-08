Goodman Advisory Group LLC Has $4.42 Million Position in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. $BBVA

Goodman Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,816 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,700 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria were worth $4,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 28.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,288,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,318 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 6.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,846,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,288,000 after buying an additional 297,752 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,248,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,527,000 after acquiring an additional 615,985 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,212,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,640,000 after acquiring an additional 326,367 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,075,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,707,000 after acquiring an additional 83,615 shares during the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE:BBVA opened at $21.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.46. The stock has a market cap of $122.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.80. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. has a 1-year low of $11.59 and a 1-year high of $26.20.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Announces Dividend

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 28.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.7084 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 678.0%. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is 30.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BBVA shares. Wall Street Zen raised Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) is a Spanish multinational financial services group headquartered in Bilbao, Spain. The bank traces its roots to several historic regional banks and was formed through a series of mergers that consolidated its position as one of Spain’s largest banking groups. BBVA operates as a universal bank offering a broad range of financial services to retail, corporate and institutional clients.

BBVA’s core businesses include retail and commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, private banking and wealth management, asset management, and insurance.

