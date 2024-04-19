Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,637 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.24% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $62,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $2,481,000. Crown Oak Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $6,429,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $1,577,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total transaction of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $938,587.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total transaction of $295,514.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,042.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 951 shares of company stock worth $1,170,256 over the last 90 days. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTD. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,233.25.

MTD stock opened at $1,192.56 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $928.49 and a 52 week high of $1,601.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,269.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,170.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.32 by ($0.92). Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a negative return on equity of 904.59%. The business had revenue of $934.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.10 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.9 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

