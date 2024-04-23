Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stake in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,405 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in E2open Parent were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in E2open Parent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of E2open Parent by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,999,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,879,000 after acquiring an additional 641,933 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 17,432,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,143,000 after buying an additional 551,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Repertoire Partners LP purchased a new position in E2open Parent in the third quarter worth about $1,816,000.

E2open Parent Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of E2open Parent stock opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96, a PEG ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of E2open Parent from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.29.

E2open Parent Company Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

