Yield10 Bioscience (YTEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data on Friday, April 26th.
Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter.
Yield10 Bioscience Stock Performance
Shares of YTEN stock opened at $0.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.27. Yield10 Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $3.29.
About Yield10 Bioscience
Yield10 Bioscience, Inc operates as agricultural bioscience company in the United States. The company primarily focus on production of low carbon products through processing Camelina seeds. Its products include Camelina oil for low carbon biofuel feedstock; Omega-3 oils for nutrition; and PHA bioplastics for biodegradable zero waste packaging solutions.
