3,809 Shares in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at about $733,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in ING Groep by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 488,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 116,114 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep in the 3rd quarter valued at about $800,000. HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,629,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in ING Groep by 2,784.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 329,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 318,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

ING opened at $15.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.58. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $17.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.45.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a $0.697 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.90%.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

