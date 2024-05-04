G1 Therapeutics’ (GTHX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price target (up previously from $4.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Read Our Latest Report on G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of GTHX opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average of $3.06. G1 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $5.00.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.50% and a negative net margin of 36.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at G1 Therapeutics

In other news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 28,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total value of $132,132.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 169,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,113.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 35,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 17,475 shares during the period. 24.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease incidence of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients treated with a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.