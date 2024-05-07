Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 3,534 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,022 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,534 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Manhattan Associates worth $9,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 15,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 19.3% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

MANH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson raised Manhattan Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.86.

MANH opened at $213.39 on Tuesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.29 and a fifty-two week high of $266.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $239.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.74 and a beta of 1.45.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

