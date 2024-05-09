Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 116.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 41,256 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $17,946,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 241.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,521 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 479 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at $45,412,350.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $904.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $872.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $659.34. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $280.46 and a 52 week high of $974.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. CICC Research started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $944.05.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.