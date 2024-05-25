Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its holdings in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,324 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Sprinklr were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 4th quarter valued at $4,395,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 27,652 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprinklr in the 4th quarter worth $911,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the period. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CXM shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Sprinklr stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day moving average of $12.79. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.93 and a 1 year high of $17.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.03, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $194.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 11,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $152,998.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,709,928.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sprinklr news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 27,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $363,002.77. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 382,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,978,776.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 11,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $152,998.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 438,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,709,928.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 495,273 shares of company stock worth $6,083,127. 30.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

