Mendel Money Management Sells 1,318 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mendel Money Management decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.0% of Mendel Money Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rench Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.9% in the third quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,392,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $749,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $69,572,000 after purchasing an additional 39,696 shares during the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 216.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $4,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,459,618.09. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $1,965,077.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,647,456.60. This represents a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $188.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.90. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.61 and a 52-week high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Citizens Jmp lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Phillip Securities downgraded Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.56.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

