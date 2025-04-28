Legal & General Group Plc Grows Position in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.10% of Univest Financial worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Univest Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Univest Financial by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Univest Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Univest Financial by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 7,024 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $511,000. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UVSP stock opened at $28.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $840.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Univest Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $32.75.

Univest Financial ( NASDAQ:UVSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $79.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.65 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 7th. This is a boost from Univest Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.96%.

In other Univest Financial news, Director Anne Vazquez purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.63 per share, with a total value of $35,787.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,937.50. This represents a 25.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 2,598 shares of company stock valued at $75,476 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Univest Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

