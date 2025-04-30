Pro-Dex (PDEX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q3 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect Pro-Dex to post earnings of $0.47 per share and revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.23. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 11.06%. On average, analysts expect Pro-Dex to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PDEX opened at $66.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.09. Pro-Dex has a one year low of $16.84 and a one year high of $70.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.53 million, a PE ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 0.40.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Pro-Dex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

In related news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot sold 7,674 shares of Pro-Dex stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $345,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 310,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,994,010. This trade represents a 2.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,483 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,693. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

