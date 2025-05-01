Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) by 199.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,647 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 166,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after buying an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 6,408 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the 4th quarter worth about $989,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in LendingTree by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 81,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 40,038 shares during the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Scott Peyree purchased 9,794 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.13 per share, with a total value of $451,797.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,500,719.58. This trade represents a 11.16 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on TREE shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of LendingTree from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of LendingTree in a report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on LendingTree from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LendingTree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

TREE stock opened at $51.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $691.00 million, a P/E ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. LendingTree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $62.49.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

